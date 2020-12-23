UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NEPRA Hosted A Webinar On CTBCM Model

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:10 AM

NEPRA hosted a webinar on CTBCM model

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday hosted a webinar on Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM).

A large number of renowned national and international experts and stakeholders of the electric power sector participated in the same, said a press release issued.

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi opened the webinar by thanking the participants and highlighted the objectives of webinar on the CTBCM model.

He expressed that CTBCM will prove to be a game changer for the Power Industry of Pakistan. He stated that NEPRA has approved the detailed design and implementation plan of the CTBCM that will usher in a competitive environment in power sector benefiting the country.

He further said that to fully understand the implementation, the webinar on CTBCM has been arranged to disseminate and develop understanding of the different stakeholders on the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) as well as to inform the participants on power sector reforms, challenges and objectives expected to result due to CTBCM.

Ms. Beatriz Arizo, Expat consultant of NEPRA on CTBCM explained in detail how the Global Electricity Markets operate and shared her insights on comparison between other countries and Pakistans Power Sector while Roberto DAddario, CPPA-G Consultant highlighted important milestones and implementation roadmap of CTBCM in Pakistan.

Omer Haroon, Head of Strategy and Market Development, CPPA-G also explained the current status of the electricity market in Pakistan and its transition from Single Buyer Regime (SBR) to CTBCM.

The webinar ended after detailed Questions and Answers session of the participants with the Chairman and the Speakers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Nepra Same Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

29 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

15 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Spoke by Phone, Discussed Karabakh - ..

40 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in Last-Ditch Attempt to Save Coalit ..

15 minutes ago

US Goals in Syria Unlikely to Change Under New Bid ..

15 minutes ago

South Carolina Governor Tests Positive for Coronav ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.