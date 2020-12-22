NEPRA hosted webinar on CTBCM model

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday hosted a webinar on Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday hosted a webinar on Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM).

A large number of renowned national and international experts and stakeholders of the electric power sector participated, said a press release.

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi thanked the participants and highlighted light on the objectives of webinar on the CTBCM model.

He said that CTBCM will prove to be a game changer for the Power Industry of Pakistan. He stated that NEPRA has approved the detailed design and implementation plan of the CTBCM that will usher in a competitive environment in power sector benefiting the country.

He further said that to fully understand the implementation, the webinar on CTBCM has been arranged to disseminate and develop understanding of the different stakeholders on the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) as well as to inform the participants on power sector reforms, challenges and objectives expected to result due to CTBCM.

Beatriz Arizo, Expat consultant of NEPRA on CTBCM explained in detail how the Global Electricity markets operate and shared her insights on comparison between other countries and Pakistan's Power Sector while Roberto DAddario, CPPA-G Consultant highlighted important milestones and implementation roadmap of CTBCM in Pakistan.