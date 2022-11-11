UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Hosts Webinar On Transmission, Distribution Network Protection

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Friday in collaboration with K-Electric hosted a webinar on "Transmission & Distribution Network Protection" for Power Sector as part of its "Power with Safety" drive.

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi in his keynote address reiterated his commitment to the authority's vision of "Power with Safety".

He thanked K-Electric for sharing their success story with the professionals and appreciated their various safety steps and protocols in-view of no major electrocution incident during the un-precedent rain in year 2022.

He also hoped that the session create awareness amongst the professionals which would result in achieving ultimate goal of zero-incidents in the power sector.

The webinar was attended by hundreds professionals and field staff from the entire power sector of Pakistan, as well as NEPRA officials.

The main objective of the webinar was to learn about the requirements of network protection components, such as fixed grounding, relays, fuses, and circuit breakers.

Network protection eliminates safety risks to human as quickly as possible, minimizes the duration of a fault, protects consumers' appliances, disconnect faulted lines & transformers, and protects the system from severe damage.

