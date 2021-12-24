UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Imposes Fine Of Rs 21million On GEPCO

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 08:35 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs 21million on Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) on charges of negligence resulting in fatal incidents during the period from July, 2019 to May, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs 21million on Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) on charges of negligence resulting in fatal incidents during the period from July, 2019 to May, 2021.

NEPRA upon receipt of reports of 13 deaths in different electrocution incidents during the above stated period, constituted a two member Investigation Committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997 to visit the relevant areas, conduct investigation and ascertain the facts and possible violations of NEPRA Laws, Rules and Regulations.

The Investigation Committee's report revealed that eight out of the total 13 fatalities occurred due to GEPCO's negligence. These fatalities included one GEPCO's employee and seven persons from the general public.

Therefore, the Authority issued a Show Cause notice to GEPCO on under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997 and later provided an opportunity of hearing to GEPCO.

Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of GEPCO and relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations the Authority concluded that GEPCO has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual.

The Authority has therefore, imposed a fine of Rs 21million on GEPCO. The Authority has also noticed that GEPCO has given compensation of Rs 4 million to the family of its employee who lost his life in these electrocution accidents, however, no compensation has been given to the families of seven deceased persons from the general public.

The Authority has therefore, directed GEPCO to compensate the families of the deceased from the general public equal to the amount given to the family of the deceased employee Rs 4 million and documentary evidence of the same shall be shared with the Authority.

The authority has also directed GEPCO to provide a job to the next of kin of each of the deceased family.

