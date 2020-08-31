UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Imposes Fine On K-Electric For Excessive Load-shedding

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs 200 million on K-Electric for excessive load-shedding in Karachi.

"The NEPRA Authority has imposed a fine of PKR.

200 million on K-Electric for carrying-out excessive load-shedding in Karachi during the months of June and July, 2020 and violating NEPRA Act, terms and conditions of its license(s) and directions given by the Authority in its multi-year tariff," said a press release issued here Monday.

More Stories From Pakistan

