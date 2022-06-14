UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Imposes Rs 10 Mln Fine On HESCO For Transformer Blast Fatalities

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs 10 million on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on account of transformer blast at Islamabad Chowk, Hyderabad on June 18, 2021 in which 3 persons died and 4 persons sustained injuries.

NEPRA upon receipt of reports of the subject incident constituted a two member Investigation Committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997 which investigated the matter by visiting the respective area of incident, recording statements of the residents, inquiring the concerned officials/officers of HESCO, conducting analysis of the damaged transformer, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The committee presented a detailed report to the Authority. The report revealed that a total of 03 fatalities occurred and 04 persons were injured In light of the above, the Authority issued a Show Cause notice to HESCO under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997 and subsequently provided an opportunity of hearing to HESCO.

Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of HESCO and relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations; the Authority concluded that HESCO has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual.

The Authority has also directed HESCO to compensate Rs. 3.5 million each to the bereaved families who lost their lives in the said incident and documentary evidence of the same shall be submitted to the Authority.

The Authority has also instructed HESCO to ensure job to the dependents of each of the deceased families.

