UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Imposes Rs 10 Mln Fine On QESCO

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 01:20 PM

NEPRA imposes Rs 10 mln fine on QESCO

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed Rs 10 million fine on Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) for negligence which resulted in fatal incidents during the period from July 2019 to June 2021.

NEPRA upon receipt of reports of 15 deaths in different electrocution incidents during the aforementioned period, constituted two member Investigation Committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997 to visit the respective areas, conduct investigation, ascertain and determine the facts and possible violations of NEPRA Laws, Rules and Regulations.

The Investigation Committee's report revealed that four out of the total 15 fatalities occurred due to QESCO's negligence, said a press release.

The Authority issued a show cause notice to QESCO on January 24, 2022 under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997 and later provided an opportunity of hearing to QESCO on April 14.

Based on the evidence, available record and submissions of QESCO invoking the relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations; the Authority observed that QESCO has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual.

The Authority has therefore, imposed a fine of Rs. 10 million on QESCO. The Authority has directed QESCO to provide compensation of Rs. 3.5 million each to the bereaved families.

The Authority has also instructed QESCO to ensure job to the dependents of the deceased families and documentary evidence of the same shall be submitted to the Authority.

Related Topics

Hearing Quetta Nepra Company Fine Visit Job Same January April June July 2019 From Million QESCO

Recent Stories

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

20 minutes ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

28 minutes ago
 realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone P ..

Realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone Photography with Groundbreaking ..

42 minutes ago
 Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different ..

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different parts of country

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.