NEPRA imposes Rs 26 mln fine on FESCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs 26 million on Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on charges of negligence resulting in fatal incidents during the period July, 2019 to January, 2021.

NEPRA upon receipt of reports of 17 deaths in different electrocution incidents during the said period, constituted a two -member Investigation Committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997 to visit the relevant areas, conduct investigation and ascertain the facts and possible violations of NEPRA Laws, Rules and Regulations, said a press release issued here Friday.

The Investigation Committee's report revealed that ten (10) out of the total 17 fatalities occurred due to FESCO's negligence. These fatalities included 08 FESCO's employees and 02 persons from the general public.

Therefore, the authority issued a show cause notice to FESCO on June 29, 2021 under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997 and later provided an opportunity of hearing to FESCO on September 15, 2021.

Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of FESCO and relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations; the Authority concluded that FESCO has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual.

The Authority has therefore, imposed a fine of Rs. 26 million on FESCO.

The Authority has also noticed that FESCO has given compensation of Rs. 3.5 million each to the families of its employees who lost their lives in these electrocution accidents, however, no compensation has been given to the families of two deceased persons from the general public.

The Authority has therefore, directed FESCO to compensate the families of the deceased from the general public equal to the amount given to its deceased employees' families (Rs. 3.5 million each) and documentary evidence of the same shall be shared with the Authority.