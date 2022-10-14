NEPRA imposes Rs 28 mln fine on MEPCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) imposed Rs 28 million fine on Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) for its gross negligence resulting in fatal accidents during the period from July 2020 to December 2021.

NEPRA upon receipt of reports of 16 deaths in different electrocution incidents during the aforementioned period, constituted two member Investigation committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997 to visit the respective areas, conduct investigation, ascertain and determine the facts and possible violations of NEPRA Laws, Rules and Regulations, said a press release.

The committee's report revealed that 11 out of the total 16 fatalities occurred due to MEPCO's negligence. These fatalities included four of MEPCO's employees and seven general public.

In light of the said negligence, the Authority issued a show cause notice under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997 and later provided an opportunity of hearing to MEPCO on July, 4 2022.

Based on the evidence, perusal available of record and submissions made by MEPCO invoking the relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations; the Authority observed that MEPCO has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual.

The Authority has therefore, imposed a fine of Rs. 28 million on MEPCO. The Authority has directed MEPCO to provide compensation of Rs. 3.5 million each to the bereaved families.

The Authority has also instructed MEPCO to ensure provision of jobs to the dependents of the deceased families and documentary evidence of the same shall be submitted to the Authority.