UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Imposes Rs 28 Mln Fine On MEPCO

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 03:30 PM

NEPRA imposes Rs 28 mln fine on MEPCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) imposed Rs 28 million fine on Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) for its gross negligence resulting in fatal accidents during the period from July 2020 to December 2021.

NEPRA upon receipt of reports of 16 deaths in different electrocution incidents during the aforementioned period, constituted two member Investigation committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997 to visit the respective areas, conduct investigation, ascertain and determine the facts and possible violations of NEPRA Laws, Rules and Regulations, said a press release.

The committee's report revealed that 11 out of the total 16 fatalities occurred due to MEPCO's negligence. These fatalities included four of MEPCO's employees and seven general public.

In light of the said negligence, the Authority issued a show cause notice under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997 and later provided an opportunity of hearing to MEPCO on July, 4 2022.

Based on the evidence, perusal available of record and submissions made by MEPCO invoking the relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations; the Authority observed that MEPCO has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual.

The Authority has therefore, imposed a fine of Rs. 28 million on MEPCO. The Authority has directed MEPCO to provide compensation of Rs. 3.5 million each to the bereaved families.

The Authority has also instructed MEPCO to ensure provision of jobs to the dependents of the deceased families and documentary evidence of the same shall be submitted to the Authority.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Nepra Company Fine Visit Same July December 2020 From Million MEPCO Jobs

Recent Stories

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

7 minutes ago
 vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chanc ..

Vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazi ..

54 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

3 hours ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

3 hours ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.