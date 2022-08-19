UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Imposes Rs 50 Mln Fine On CPGCL

Published August 19, 2022

NEPRA imposes Rs 50 mln fine on CPGCL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) while taking cognizance of power breakdown which plunged the whole country into darkness has imposed a fine of Rs. 50 million on Central Power Generation Company Limited (CPGCL) on account of negligence of management of Guddu Power Plant. The massive power breakdown occurred on January 09, 2021 at 23:40 hrs and took 20 hours (approximately) to restore the system, said a press release.

Earlier, NEPRA took serious notice of the above incident and constituted an Inquiry Committee to thoroughly investigate the matter in the light of NEPRA Act, Rules and Regulations.

The Committee conducted the inquiry and presented a detailed report to the Authority, on the basis of which the Authority initiated legal proceedings against CPGCL.

Accordingly, an explanation dated April 01, 2021 was issued to CPGCL under Regulation 4(1) of the NEPRA (Fine) Regulations 2021, followed by a show cause notice dated February 1, 2022 under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act.

Moreover, an opportunity of hearing was also granted to CPGCL, however, CPGCL failed to provide any satisfactory response and was found guilty of violating relevant provisions of the applicable documents.

