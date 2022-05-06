UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Imposes Rs 50 Mln Fine On NTDC

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2022 | 03:46 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs. 50 Million on National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) on account of its inability to restore power supply in a timely manner in the wake of total power system collapse that occurred on January 9, 2021 and took 20 hours (approximately) to restore the system

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs. 50 Million on National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) on account of its inability to restore power supply in a timely manner in the wake of total power system collapse that occurred on January 9, 2021 and took 20 hours (approximately) to restore the system.

Earlier, NEPRA took serious notice of the said incident and constituted an Inquiry Committee to thoroughly investigate the matter in the light of NEPRA Laws, Rules and Regulations, said a press release issued here Friday. The Committee conducted the inquiry and presented a detailed report to the Authority, on the basis of which the Authority initiated legal proceedings against NTDC.

Accordingly, an explanation was issued to NTDC on April 1, 2021 under Rule 4(1) of the NEPRA (Fines) Rules 2002, followed by a show cause notice on August 25, 2021 under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act.

Moreover, an opportunity of hearing was also granted to NTDC on January 12, 2022, however, NTDC failed to provide any satisfactory response and was found guilty of violating relevant provisions of the Grid Code. Therefore, the Authority has imposed a fine of Rs. 50 Million on NTDC.

It is relevant to mention here that the Authority has also initiated legal proceedings against concerned Power Plants for their lapses, deficiencies and failure in the said breakdown.

However, the same are under process and being dealt separately, it further said.

