NEPRA imposes Rs10 million fine on LESCO for transformer collapse related fatality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed Rs10 million fine on Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) on account of transformer collapse at Ichhra Bazar, Lahore on November 30, 2021, causing death of a woman besides injuries to her daughter.

The power regulator upon receipt of reports of the subject incident constituted a two member Investigation Committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997.

The committee visited the area of incident, recorded the statements of the victim's family, shopkeepers of the area, cross examined the LESCO officials/officers and conducted analysis of the damaged transformer.

Based on findings of the report, the authority issued a show cause notice to LESCO under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997 and subsequently provided an opportunity of hearing to the company.

Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of LESCO and relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations; the authority concluded that LESCO has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual.

The authority has also directed LESCO to provide compensation of Rs3.5 million to the bereaved family and documentary evidence of the same shall be submitted to the authority.

The authority has also instructed LESCO to ensure job to the dependent of the deceased family.