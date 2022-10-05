NEPRA imposes Rs10 million fine on NTDC for collapse of towers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs10 million on National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) due to collapse of eight towers resulting partial blackout and power suspension.

According to the NEPRA spokesperson, two towers of 500 kV Dadu-Jamshoro Transmission Line and six towers of 500 kV Port Qasim Matiari were collapsed due to cyclonic wind and thunderstorm. It also caused evacuations of power from 1320 MW Port Qasim (IPP) and the same was restored after nearly 10 days i.e. on May 31, 2022.

Earlier, NEPRA took serious notice of the incident and constituted an inquiry committee to thoroughly investigate the matter in the light of NEPRA laws, rules and regulations.

The committee conducted inquiry and presented a detailed report to the authority, on the basis of which the authority initiated legal proceedings against NTDC.

Subsequently, an explanation was issued to NTDC on March 29 under Rule 4(1) of the NEPRA (Fines) Rules 2002, followed by a show cause notice dated August 02, 2022.

However, NTDCL failed to provide any response within the stipulated time.

Accordingly, ex-parte proceedings were initiated against NTDC, whereby NTDC was found guilty of violating relevant provisions of the NEPRA Acts, Rules & Regulations, Grid Code and NEPRA Transmission Performance Rules 2005. Keeping in view of the above, the authority imposed Rs10 million fine on NTDC.