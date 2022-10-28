UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Imposes Rs10 Mln On CPPA-G For Revision In Minimum Loading

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 09:13 PM

NEPRA imposes Rs10 mln on CPPA-G for revision in minimum loading

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs.10 million on Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Ltd (CPPA-G) due to its failure to satisfy the authority in the matter of revision in minimum loading limit of Lalpir and Pakgen power plants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs.10 million on Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Ltd (CPPA-G) due to its failure to satisfy the authority in the matter of revision in minimum loading limit of Lalpir and Pakgen power plants.

The minimum loading limit of Lalpir and Pakgen power plants was revised from 20% to 50% in April 2021 without placing the case before the Authority as it was required to do under the relevant documents, said a press release issued here Friday.

On inquiry, CPPA-G failed to satisfy the authority regarding violation of the relevant provisions of the NEPRA Act, Rules and Regulations made thereunder.

Subsequently, the Authority initiated legal proceedings against CPPA-G.

Consequently, an explanation October 13, 2021, was issued to CPPA-G under Rule 4(1) of the NEPRA (Fines) Rules 2002, followed by a show cause notice dated February 14, 2022, under Rule 4(8) & (9) of the NEPRA (Fines) Rules 2002.

Moreover, an opportunity of hearing was also granted to CPPA-G on June 02, 2022, however, CPPA-G failed to provide any satisfactory response and was found guilty of violating relevant provisions of the NEPRA Act, Rules, and Regulations made thereunder.

Therefore, the authority has imposed a fine of Rs.10 million on CPPA-G.

Related Topics

Hearing Nepra Fine February April June October From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan to stay positive for remaining T20 world ..

Pakistan to stay positive for remaining T20 world cup matches: Waqar Younis

1 minute ago
 SU faculty member awarded gold medal

SU faculty member awarded gold medal

1 minute ago
 LDA demolishes illegal structures in city

LDA demolishes illegal structures in city

1 minute ago
 Without healthy children, nation cannot have healt ..

Without healthy children, nation cannot have healthy future: CM Murad

1 minute ago
 US Treasury Chief Yellen Says Sees No Signs of Rec ..

US Treasury Chief Yellen Says Sees No Signs of Recession, Labor Market Strong

4 minutes ago
 Turning AJK into a true welfare state in top prior ..

Turning AJK into a true welfare state in top priorities: AJK PM

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.