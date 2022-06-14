UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Increase The Power Tariff By Rs 5.28 For K-Electric Users

Sameer Tahir Published June 14, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Inflation continues to rise in Pakistan as K-Electric raises its power tariff by more than Rs 5.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) increased the power cost for K-Electric consumers by Rs 5.28 per unit on Tuesday.

The increase was intended to account for the April 2022 gasoline cost adjustment. Nepra will issue an official announcement in this regard in the near future.

According to the authority, a burden of Rs 1.

13 billion was carried in April 2022 as a result of the violation of merit order.

K-Electric is also collaborating with Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to resolve a gas supply payment dispute.

The inflation strain on the public of Pakistan continues to increase. As the economy rapidly heads towards a recession.

Petrol prices along with electricity prices are expected to increase more in the upcoming months!

