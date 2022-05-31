NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs3.99 per Unit amid hours long load-shedding

(@Abdulla99267510)

The new tariff would be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies except for lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 31st, 2022) Amid hours long load-shedding, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday increased the power tariff by Rs3.99 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for April 2022.

The NEPRA issued a notification according to which FCA for April 2022 would be charged with the bill of June 2022.

The FCA would remain applicable for only a month.

The tariff has been increased at the moment when the country is witnessing a shortfall of 7000MW.

There will be a burden of around Rs58.5 billion on consumers including 17% GST by the latest increase in the power tariff.

The fuel adjustment charges would be shown separately in the consumers’ bills based on units billed to the consumers in the month of June 2022 by the XWDISCOs.

The notification said, “XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of April 2022 in the billing month of June 2022,”.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) demanded an FCA of Rs4.5 per unit for the month of April 2022 for XWDISCOs.

The regulator had held a hearing on May 31, after which the authority gave approval of an Rs3.99 per unit power tariff hike, which is Rs1.13 higher than the FCA of March.