NEPRA initiates formal investigation against K-Electric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has initiated a formal investigation against K-Electric for the incidents occurring in Karachi during the recent monsoon season.

Karachi has witnessed wide-spread monsoon rains that have caused havoc due to flooding and water accumulation.

A large number of fatal and non-fatal accidents have occurred due to electrocution and prolonged power outages were experienced in large parts of the city, said a press release issued here Saturday.

These prima facie facts indicate possible violations of NEPRA-administered laws, codes, standards and other applicable documents by K-Electric.

NEPRA has taken cognizance of these incidents and has ordered a formal investigation under section 27A of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 against K-Electric to ascertain the underlying facts leading to the fatal and non-fatal accidents.

It will also determine whether any violation or non-compliance of law and applicable documents has been committed by K-Electric, which caused loss of life and suspension of power supply to consumers.

Senior NEPRA officers have been appointed as investigating officers in the matter and 5 days has been given for concluding the investigation.