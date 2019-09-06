UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Investigation Team Holds K-Electric For 19 Electrocution Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 08:11 PM

NEPRA investigation team holds K-Electric for 19 electrocution cases

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) investigation committee has held responsible K-Electric for 19 out of 35 electrocution cases besides breakdown of power supply for longer duration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) investigation committee has held responsible K-Electric for 19 out of 35 electrocution cases besides breakdown of power supply for longer duration.

The NEPRA Authority issued show cause notice to K-Electric and decided to initiate legal proceedings against the company under relevant provisions of NEPRA Act 1997, said a press release here Friday.

The decision was taken after the Investigation Committee constituted under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997 submitted its report to the Authority regarding loss of human lives due to electric shocks and suspension of power supply during heavy rains on July 29- 31 and August 10-12.

