NEPRA issues 27 generation licenses with 2338.14 MW cumulative capacity in 2019-20

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued 27 generation licenses with cumulative installed capacity of 2338.14 MW to various companies during 2019-20.

Giving the details, sources told APP here that out of total, as many as 16 licenses have been issued for solar, two hydel, four each thermal and wind and one nuclear during the said period.

The thermal has total 315.99 MW capacity, hydel 117.02 MW, Wind 138.70 MW, Solar 621.43 MW and Nuclear 1145 MW.

They said the licenses were issued to Lake City Management (Pvt) Limited, Jabori Power Project, SAIFCO Hydropower Ltd, CIHC Pak Power Company Ltd, Karachi Nuclear Power Plant-2, Burj Wind Energy (Pvt) Limited, Moro Power Company Ltd, Shafi Energy (Pvt) Limited, Sino Well (Pvt) Limited, Enertech Bostan Solar (Pvt) Ltd and Enertech Quetta Solar (Pvt) Ltd.

Similarly, licenses were also issued to Kulachi Solar Power Pvt Ltd, US Apperal and Textile (Pvt) Limited, Vision Developers (Pvt) Limited, FAS Energy Pakistan Pvt Limited, Grid Edge (Pvt) Limited, Javed Solar Park (Pvt) Limited, Asia Energy (Pvt) Limited, Siddiqsons Kohat Solar Limited, Siddiqsons Nowsherhra Solar Limited, Solution De Energy (Pvt) Limited, P&G Energy (Pvt) Ltd, Artistic Solar Energy (Pvt) Limited, K1 Solar Power Lahore (Pvt) Ltd and ENI New Energy Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.

