NEPRA issues 3,334 net-metering license

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued 3,334 net metering licenses with total installed capacity of 56.86 during 2019-20, under the net-metering regime.

Sharing details of the net-metering licenses, sources told APP here that as many as 886 licenses were issued to the consumers of Lahore Electric Supply Company, followed by 863 in Islamabad Electric Supply Company, 730 in K-Electric, 166 in Multan Electric Supply Company and 152 in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company during the said period.

Similarly, as many as 134 net metering licenses were issued to the consumers of Gujranawala Electric Power Company, 131 in Peshawar Electric Supply Company, six in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, five in Sukkur Supply Company, one in Quetta Electric Supply Company, 56 DHA-EME and 204 BTPL during 2019-20.

The total capacity of these net-metering stood at 56.86 MW, they said.

Meanwhile, the regulator also issued 27 generation licenses with cumulative installed capacity of 2338.14 MW to various companies during the said period.

Out of total, as many as 16 licenses have been issued for solar, two hydel, four each thermal and wind and one nuclear during the said period.The thermal has total 315.99 MW capacity, hydel 117.02 MW, Wind 138.70 MW, Solar 621.43 MW and Nuclear 1145 MW.

