UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NEPRA Issues 3,334 Net-metering License

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

NEPRA issues 3,334 net-metering license

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued 3,334 net metering licenses with total installed capacity of 56.86 during 2019-20, under the net-metering regime.

Sharing details of the net-metering licenses, sources told APP here that as many as 886 licenses were issued to the consumers of Lahore Electric Supply Company, followed by 863 in Islamabad Electric Supply Company, 730 in K-Electric, 166 in Multan Electric Supply Company and 152 in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company during the said period.

Similarly, as many as 134 net metering licenses were issued to the consumers of Gujranawala Electric Power Company, 131 in Peshawar Electric Supply Company, six in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, five in Sukkur Supply Company, one in Quetta Electric Supply Company, 56 DHA-EME and 204 BTPL during 2019-20.

The total capacity of these net-metering stood at 56.86 MW, they said.

Meanwhile, the regulator also issued 27 generation licenses with cumulative installed capacity of 2338.14 MW to various companies during the said period.

Out of total, as many as 16 licenses have been issued for solar, two hydel, four each thermal and wind and one nuclear during the said period.The thermal has total 315.99 MW capacity, hydel 117.02 MW, Wind 138.70 MW, Solar 621.43 MW and Nuclear 1145 MW.

/395

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Nuclear Nepra Company Hyderabad Sukkur Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

11 minutes ago

Immersive and incomparable: The factors behind the ..

14 minutes ago

Lahore shows support for NUST’s nation building ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan records 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

44 minutes ago

UVAS arranges motivational lectures for students, ..

59 minutes ago

Farmers will gather again to protest for their rig ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.