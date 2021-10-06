NEPRA issues 8417 Net Metering licences in FY-2020-21

National Electric Power Authority (NEPRA) issued 8417 licences of Net Metering with a cumulative installed capacity of 145.881 MW during the last fiscal year (FY 2020-21) in a1l power distribution companies (DISCOs)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Authority (NEPRA) issued 8417 licences of Net Metering with a cumulative installed capacity of 145.881 MW during the last fiscal year (FY 2020-21) in a1l power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Sharing the details of net metering, official sources told APP here that out of the total, 2,170 licenses were issued in Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) with a capacity of 41.126 MW, 1976 in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (24.439 MW), 876 in Multan Electric Supply Company (17.928 MW), 564 in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (14.879 MW) during the said period.

Similarly, he said that the authority granted 1,357 net metering licences in K-Electric with a cumulative capacity of (23.885 MW), 525 in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (6.064 MW), 433 in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (11.138 MW), 11 in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (0.951 MW), 7 in Sukkur Electric Supply Company (0.136 MW) and 4 in Quetta Electric Supply Company (0.

326 MW) during the last financial year.

They said the regulator also issued 273 licenses with a total capacity of 3.147 MW in Defense Housing Authority and 221 licenses in Bahria Town Pakistan Limited with 1.862 MW capacity during the said period.

Meanwhile, the sources said NEPRA also granted 27 generation licences with a cumulative capacity of 1591.343 MW during the said period.

The generation licences were granted for various power plants based on coal, hydel, solar, biomass, biogas, and nuclear technologies. Out of the total, 19 licences were granted for solar/biogas, four for hydel, two for bio-mass/bio Gas, and one each for nuclear and coal.

Some of these plants were included 1145 MW Karachi Nuclear Power Plant-3 (KANUPP-3), 102.063 MW Master Hydro (Pvt) Ltd, 82.25 MW Uzghor Hydropower Company (Pvt) Ltd, 40.80 MW PEDO (Koto Hydropower Project), 69 MW PEDO (Lawi Hydropower Project), 55 MW Mughal Coal Energy Limited, 6.20 MW Bio-Mass Matol (Private) Ltd and 9.5 MW Nizam Power (Pvt) Ltd.

