NEPRA issues decision on CPPA petition seeking reduction in power tariff: Power Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Ministry of Power Division on Wednesday said that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued decision on petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) seeking reduction in power tariff.

The consumers would get Rs 4.23 per unit relief in bills of May as compared to March, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Power Division.

The fuel adjustment for May has been slashed to Rs 2.83 per unit as compared to Rs 4.92 per unit for April, it further said.