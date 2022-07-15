NEPRA issues license to Hazara University for 300 KW Solar Power plant

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Friday formally issued a license to generate electricity from Hazara University Mansehra's 300 KW solar system.

According to the details, by obtaining the NEPRA's license, Hazara University is using solar energy to meet the electricity needs of its various departments as well as net metering.

Net technology will provide additional electricity to WAPDA which will save on electricity bills as and increase the income of the university. The license issued by NEPRA is valid for 7 years and renewable.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jameel Ahmad expressed his gratitude for getting the license for solar power generation from NEPRA and said that the university has completed the solar power project in a very short period of time and obtained the license from the concerned authority, the achievement of the license and installation of power generation plant is a success story, he said.

The Vice Chancellor also praised the Deputy Director (Electrical) Engineer Munir Ahmed and Procurement Officer Ehtisham-ul-Haque and appreciated their professional work and said that the university officers worked with skill and zeal in securing solar energy for the university in a record time.

They have carried out the plan and such officers and employees are asset of the university. On this occasion, Professor Dr. Jameel Ahmed issued instructions to prepare a hybrid system of 30 KW power to meet the electricity needs of the Chemistry Department.