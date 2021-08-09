UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Issues Show Cause Notice To HESCO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

NEPRA issues show cause notice to HESCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Upon submission of investigation report by the Investigation Committee constituted by the Authority to investigate the explosion of transformer on July 22 in Latifabad, Hyderabad resulting in loss of precious human lives and injuries to the general public, NEPRA has issued a show cause notice to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

HESCO has also been directed by NEPRA to immediately improve its overall distribution network to avoid any such occurrence in future, said a press release.

HESCO has been given 15 days to respond to the show cause notice after which the NEPRA shall decide the matter in accordance with the law.

Earlier, while taking notice of this tragic incident in which 10 persons died and around 12 persons were injured, the Authority constituted an Investigation Committee under Section 27A of the NEPRA Act, 1997 to thoroughly investigate the matter in the light of NEPRA Laws, Rules and Regulations.

The Committee accordingly visited the site of the incident, recorded statements of the residents of the area and investigated the concerned officers/officials of HESCO from 25.07.2021 to 27.07.2021.

Committee also carried out postmortem of the damaged/blasted transformer and visited its manufacturing company at Lahore and then presented a detailed report, on the basis of which the Authority decided to initiate legal proceedings against HESCO.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Nepra Company Died Hyderabad SITE July From

Recent Stories

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low b ..

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

5 minutes ago
 DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

16 minutes ago
 Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuatio ..

Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuation of People Underway

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

11 minutes ago
 Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billio ..

Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billion to achieve double digit grow ..

11 minutes ago
 German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended ..

German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended Coronavirus Curbs - Reports

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.