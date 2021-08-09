NEPRA issues show cause notice to HESCO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Upon submission of investigation report by the Investigation Committee constituted by the Authority to investigate the explosion of transformer on July 22 in Latifabad, Hyderabad resulting in loss of precious human lives and injuries to the general public, NEPRA has issued a show cause notice to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

HESCO has also been directed by NEPRA to immediately improve its overall distribution network to avoid any such occurrence in future, said a press release.

HESCO has been given 15 days to respond to the show cause notice after which the NEPRA shall decide the matter in accordance with the law.

Earlier, while taking notice of this tragic incident in which 10 persons died and around 12 persons were injured, the Authority constituted an Investigation Committee under Section 27A of the NEPRA Act, 1997 to thoroughly investigate the matter in the light of NEPRA Laws, Rules and Regulations.

The Committee accordingly visited the site of the incident, recorded statements of the residents of the area and investigated the concerned officers/officials of HESCO from 25.07.2021 to 27.07.2021.

Committee also carried out postmortem of the damaged/blasted transformer and visited its manufacturing company at Lahore and then presented a detailed report, on the basis of which the Authority decided to initiate legal proceedings against HESCO.