NEPRA issues show cause notice to HESCO over PMT blast incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulator Authority (NEPRA) has issued a show cause notice to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on Monday over the July 22 incident of transformer explosion which claimed 10 lives and injured a dozen other persons.

According to a press release, the HESCO has been given 15 days to submit reply of the notice to NEPRA. "Upon submission of the investigation report by the investigation committee constituted by the authority to investigate the explosion of a distribution transformer in Latifabad, Hyderabad, resulting in loss of precious human lives and injuries to general public, NEPRA has issued a show cause notice to HESCO," reads the statement.

It said that the authority had already directed the distribution company to immediately improve its overall distribution network to avoid such occurrence in future.

"HESCO has been given 15 days to respond to the show cause notice after which the NEPRA shall decide the matter in accordance with the law," it reads.

The authority formed an investigation team under section 27A of the NEPRA Act, 1997, to thoroughly investigate the matter in the light of the authority's laws, rules and regulations.

The investigation committee visited the site of the incident, recorded statements of the residents of the area and investigated the concerned officers from July 25 to July 27.

The committee also carried out postmortem of the damaged transformer and visited its manufacturing company at Lahore.

On the basis of the detailed report of the committee, NEPRA decided to initiated legal proceedings against HESCO.