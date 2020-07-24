UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Issues Show Cause Notice To K-Electric

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday issued a Show Cause Notice to K-Electric in the matter of excessive load-shedding and sought reply within 15 days

The Authority issued the show cause in the light of findings of the Investigation Committee, said a statement issued here.

"The Licensee is hereby called upon to show cause within fifteen (15) days as to why action should not be taken against it under Section 27B andlor Section 28 of the NEPRA Act read with other enabling provisions of the NEPRA Act, Rules, Regulations, Distribution Code, tariff determination and terms and conditions of the Licensee's Generation License, Transmission License and Distribution License which may lead to;a.

Imposition of penalty as provided in Section 27B of the NEPRA Act for each violation set forth here above and additional penalty where any contravention continues or/and b. Suspension or revocation of the Licensee's Distribution License under Section 28 of the NEPRA Act for the Licensee's consistent failure to comply with the conditions thereof and other consequential actions as provided in Section 28(2) of the NEPRA Act,". The show cause said.

It further said in case reply is not received to NEPRA within 15 days of the receipt of this Show Cause Notice, the Authority shall proceed ex-parte on the basis of available record.

