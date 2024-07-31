NEPRA Launches 'NEPRA Asaan Approach' Mobile App For Electricity Consumers
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 07:40 PM
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday introduced a new mobile application, 'NEPRA Asaan Approach,' aimed at improving service for electricity consumers across Pakistan
The app is designed to allow users to quickly register complaints related to electricity issues, including power outages, fluctuations, electrical fires, line faults, and billing discrepancies. By streamlining the complaint process, the app ensures that issues can be reported and addressed in the shortest possible time.
At the launch event, NEPRA Chairman Waseem Mukhtar emphasized that the app is a crucial component of NEPRA’s strategy to offer multi-channel service delivery to electricity consumers nationwide.
He addressed criticisms regarding NEPRA’s efforts to enhance consumer facilities and highlighted the app as a step towards better service.
The 'NEPRA Asaan Approach' app features a user-friendly interface that simplifies the complaint submission process and enables users to track the real-time progress of their issues, thus improving the efficiency and convenience of filing complaints.
Member Technical Rafique Ahmad Shaikh noted that NEPRA receives approximately 20,000 complaints related to the power sector, underscoring the need for more effective complaint management solutions.
