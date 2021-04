NEPRA Member KPK assumes charge

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Newly appointed member of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) from Khyber Pakhtunkwa Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan assumed the charge here Wednesday at the Headquarters.

Maqsood Anwar Khan was appointed as member NEPRA KPK for a period of four years, said a press release.

The seat was remained vacant after the retirement of KPK member Bahdar Shah on February 26, it was further said.

NEPRA Authority welcomed the newly appointed member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at NEPRA Headquarters.