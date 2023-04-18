NEPRA notifies 0.0006 paisa reduction in power tariff for Feb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified a 0.0006 paisa per unit reduction in power tariff for WAPDA power distribution companies under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism (FCA) for February.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of XWDISCO has requested 85 paisa increase in the tariff for the said period, said a notification.

The Authority had conducted a public hearing into the matter on March 30 with Chairman NEPRA in the Chair.

Earlier, the FCA for January was charged as 48 paisa. The FCA for February would be charged 48 paisa less as compared to January.

The FCA would be applicable to the billing month of April, the notification said. It would also be applicable to all consumers except lifeline, agri, domestic consumers using up to 300 units, electric vehicle charging stations, and K-Electric.