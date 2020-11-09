NEPRA notifies 48 paisa increase in power tariff for August

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Monday notified 48 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for August under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ):National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Monday notified 48 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for August under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

The regulator held public hearing on the petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on September 30.

The CPPA-G had sought 98 paisa per unit increase in the power tariff for the said month. However, the authority approved 48 paisa increase in the tariff having impact of Rs 7 billion, said a notification issued here.

The Authority deducted Rs 404 million on account of previous adjustments and Rs 6.6 billion on provincial basis on account of operation of power plants on RFO/HSD from the cost claimed by CPPA-G, the notification further said.

The Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) of August would be charged in the billing month of November to all consumer categories of XWDISCOs, except life line consumers and would remain applicable only for one month. The FCA is not applicable to KE consumers.