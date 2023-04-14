UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Notifies 58 Paisa Increase In Power Tariff For K-Electric

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 09:37 PM

NEPRA notifies 58 paisa increase in power tariff for K-Electric

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday notified a 58 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for consumers of K-Electric for February under the monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) mechanism

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday notified a 58 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for consumers of K-Electric for February under the monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The K-Electric in a petition to the regulator has sought an Rs1.66 per unit increase for the said period, said a notification.

The authority conducted a public hearing on March 30 with Chairman NEPRA in the Chair.

The NEPRA had charged Rs1.71 per unit FCA for the month of January. The FCA for February would be Rs1.13 per unit less than January.

The FCA would be recovered from the consumers in the bills of April and would be applicable to only one month.

The FCA would be applicable to all consumers of K-Electric except lifeline and Electric Vehicle charging stations.

