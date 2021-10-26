NEPRA notifies 69 paisa increase in tariff for K-Electric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified 69 paisa increase in power tariff for the month of July for K-Electric under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The Authority approved FCA of Rs. 0.6890/kWh for the month of July 2021 having an impact of Rs. 1,355 million, said a notification.

The FCA would be recovered in the bills of November 2021, it was further said.

The FCA would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers.