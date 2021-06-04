NEPRA notifies 7 months FCA adjustment in power tariff for K-Electric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday notified seven months adjustment in power tariff for the consumers of K-Electric under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism for period of June 2020 to December 2020.

According to the notification, the regulator approved increase in tariff for four months and decrease for three months.

The regulator approved Rs 1.10, 75 paisa and 3 paisa decrease for June-November and October 2020 respectively under FCA. Similarly, the NEPRA approved 73,31, 71 and 50 paisa increased for July, August, September and December 2020 under FCA.

FCA for months of June, July, August and October would reflected in the billing month of June while FCA for month of September, November and December would be part in the billing month of July.

FCA would be applicable to all the K-Electric consumers categories except lifeline, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 unit, agriculture consume.

It is hereby also clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level. Further industrial consumers availing (Industrial Support Package (ISP) will not get the benefit of negative FCA on incremental sales only.

They will however, get the benefit of negative FCA on base tariff billed units.