NEPRA Notifies 75 Paisa Per Unit Cut For DISCOs, 49 Paisa For K-Electric
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified 75 paisa and 49 paisa per unit decrease in power tariff for consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric respectively for November and October under monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) mechanism.
On behalf of DISCO, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) in its petition to the power regulatory has sought 63 paisa per unit decrease in FCA for November 2024 while K-Electric sought 27 paisa per unit cut in the tariff for October 2024.
However, the Authority slashed the tariff 75 paisa and 49 paisa per unit respectively for the DISCOs and K-Electric for the said months, said a notification.
The reduction would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up-to 300 units, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), Prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for pre-paid tariff and agriculture Consumers of all the XWDISCOs.
It is also clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having
Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level. XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of November 2024 in the billing month of January 2025.
Recent Stories
Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone
Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..
Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
E-judicial service launched in AJK: CJ AJK HC2 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia can be deadly if not treated early: Dr Zulfiqar2 minutes ago
-
Labour Court issues arrest warrants for DG HDA3 minutes ago
-
NEPRA notifies 75 paisa per unit cut for DISCOs, 49 paisa for K-Electric3 minutes ago
-
President, PM appreciate security forces for eliminating 19 Khwarij in KP13 minutes ago
-
PM expresses condolences with Chinese leadership, people over loss of lives in quake13 minutes ago
-
19 Khwarij terrorists killed in 3 separate engagements in KP, 3 soldiers embrace martyrdom: ISPR22 minutes ago
-
CM orders to launch MRI services in district hospitals22 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured in Quetta firing23 minutes ago
-
UNFPA delegation calls on KP Speaker, discuss avenues for enhanced collaboration33 minutes ago
-
Dry, cold weather expected on Wednesday43 minutes ago
-
Senate body seeks urgent action against delayed notifications43 minutes ago