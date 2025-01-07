Open Menu

NEPRA Notifies 75 Paisa Per Unit Cut For DISCOs, 49 Paisa For K-Electric

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 10:10 PM

NEPRA notifies 75 paisa per unit cut for DISCOs, 49 paisa for K-Electric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified 75 paisa and 49 paisa per unit decrease in power tariff for consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric respectively for November and October under monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

On behalf of DISCO, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) in its petition to the power regulatory has sought 63 paisa per unit decrease in FCA for November 2024 while K-Electric sought 27 paisa per unit cut in the tariff for October 2024.

However, the Authority slashed the tariff 75 paisa and 49 paisa per unit respectively for the DISCOs and K-Electric for the said months, said a notification.

The reduction would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up-to 300 units, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), Prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for pre-paid tariff and agriculture Consumers of all the XWDISCOs.

It is also clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA is also applicable to the domestic consumers having

Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level. XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of November 2024 in the billing month of January 2025.

More Stories From Pakistan