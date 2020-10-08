NEPRA notifies 83 paisas per unit increase in power tariff

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified 83 paisas per unit increase in power tariff for July under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

According to the notification, "the adjustment an increase of Rs.0.

8376/kWh shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers of all the XWDISCOs". The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of July 2020 by the XWDISCOs, the notification further said.

The increase will be collected in the bills for the month of October. However, the increase will not be applicable to the consumers of K-Electric and lifeline consumers.