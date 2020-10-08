UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NEPRA Notifies 83 Paisas Per Unit Increase In Power Tariff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:06 PM

NEPRA notifies 83 paisas per unit increase in power tariff

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified 83 paisas per unit increase in power tariff for July under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified 83 paisas per unit increase in power tariff for July under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

According to the notification, "the adjustment an increase of Rs.0.

8376/kWh shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers of all the XWDISCOs". The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of July 2020 by the XWDISCOs, the notification further said.

The increase will be collected in the bills for the month of October. However, the increase will not be applicable to the consumers of K-Electric and lifeline consumers.

Related Topics

Nepra July October 2020 All

Recent Stories

Chehlum procession culminates amid tight security

4 minutes ago

SAPM criticizes last regimes for poor planning in ..

4 minutes ago

Biden to Talk US Voters on October 15 as Trump Rej ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Agrees to Debate Biden on October 2 ..

6 minutes ago

US Capital Area Health Officials Urge White House ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow Views Statements of Paris, Berlin on Dmitri ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.