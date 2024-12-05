NEPRA notifies around 20 paisa per unit hike in tariff for 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified around 20 paisa per unit increase in power tariff under quarterly adjustment mechanism for the 1st quarter of the current fiscal year 2024-25
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024)
The increase would be applicable to in billing month of December, said a notification issued here. The XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) has sought adjustments in the tariff under the quarterly adjustment mechanism. The power regulatory conducted public hearing on November into the petition of the DISCOs, the notification further said.
The consumers were being charged Rs1.74 per unit till November on account of 4th quarterly adjustment for fiscal year 2023-24 . The 1st quarter adjustments for the FY 2024-25 would be Rs1.54 less as compared with the 4th quarter adjustments for the FY 2023-24, it further said.
It would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline and K-Electric. NEPRA has already intimated the Federal government before the notification.
