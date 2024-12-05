Open Menu

NEPRA Notifies Around 20 Paisa Per Unit Hike In Tariff For 1st Quarter Of FY 2024-25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM

NEPRA notifies around 20 paisa per unit hike in tariff for 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified around 20 paisa per unit increase in power tariff under quarterly adjustment mechanism for the 1st quarter of the current fiscal year 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified around 20 paisa per unit increase in power tariff under quarterly adjustment mechanism for the 1st quarter of the current fiscal year 2024-25.

The increase would be applicable to in billing month of December, said a notification issued here. The XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) has sought adjustments in the tariff under the quarterly adjustment mechanism. The power regulatory conducted public hearing on November into the petition of the DISCOs, the notification further said.

The consumers were being charged Rs1.74 per unit till November on account of 4th quarterly adjustment for fiscal year 2023-24 . The 1st quarter adjustments for the FY 2024-25 would be Rs1.54 less as compared with the 4th quarter adjustments for the FY 2023-24, it further said.

It would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline and K-Electric. NEPRA has already intimated the Federal government before the notification.

Related Topics

Hearing Nepra November December All Government

Recent Stories

Significant economic progress made in last nine mo ..

Significant economic progress made in last nine months: Marriyum

3 minutes ago
 KP CM decides to launch life insurance scheme from ..

KP CM decides to launch life insurance scheme from January 1

3 minutes ago
 UNESCO team visits Shalimar Gardens

UNESCO team visits Shalimar Gardens

2 minutes ago
 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival Alliance Français ..

14th Pakistan Mountain Festival Alliance Française screens Inka Fest Mountain F ..

2 minutes ago
 Police get 5 days custody of 146 protesters

Police get 5 days custody of 146 protesters

2 minutes ago
 UHS launches IT-based monitoring system for PG stu ..

UHS launches IT-based monitoring system for PG students

2 minutes ago
ATC issues arrest warrants for Aliya Hamza, 5 othe ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Aliya Hamza, 5 others

1 minute ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's support for just struggle ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's support for just struggle of Palestinian people

1 minute ago
 CDA Chairman oversees progress on integrated solid ..

CDA Chairman oversees progress on integrated solid waste management for Islamaba ..

1 minute ago
 Villager killed during rivals clash

Villager killed during rivals clash

2 minutes ago
 ANP blames PTI for protestors’ arrests

ANP blames PTI for protestors’ arrests

2 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of coun ..

Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan