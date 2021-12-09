NEPRA notifies hike in power tariff for Oct

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 4.74 per unit increase in tariff for October under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 4.74 per unit increase in tariff for October under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to the notification, the said adjustment shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers of all the XWDISCOs.

The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of October 2021 by the XWDTSCOs, the notification said.

XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of October 2021 in the billing month of December 2021.

The authority reserved its decision after hearing a petition of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on November 30. According to the petition submitted to NEPRA, the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs.9.926 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 5.173 per unit during October.