UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Notifies Hike In Power Tariff For Oct

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:31 PM

NEPRA notifies hike in power tariff for Oct

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 4.74 per unit increase in tariff for October under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 4.74 per unit increase in tariff for October under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to the notification, the said adjustment shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers of all the XWDISCOs.

The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of October 2021 by the XWDTSCOs, the notification said.

XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of October 2021 in the billing month of December 2021.

The authority reserved its decision after hearing a petition of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on November 30. According to the petition submitted to NEPRA, the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs.9.926 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 5.173 per unit during October.

Related Topics

Hearing Nepra October November December All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

IREN seizes over 8.3 mln illegal cigarettes in Nov ..

IREN seizes over 8.3 mln illegal cigarettes in November

2 minutes ago
 Energy Ministry clarifies media reports about mont ..

Energy Ministry clarifies media reports about monthly fuel cost adjustment

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan among less inflation countries: Hasaan Kh ..

Pakistan among less inflation countries: Hasaan Khawar

2 minutes ago
 Students trashed others, misbehaved teachers in Ba ..

Students trashed others, misbehaved teachers in Bahauddin Zakaria University

2 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Ex-Chairman of Ukraine Constitutional ..

US Sanctions Ex-Chairman of Ukraine Constitutional Court for Corruption - State ..

16 minutes ago
 Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam Urs begins from Dec 10

Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam Urs begins from Dec 10

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.