NEPRA notifies quarterly tariff adjustments of DISCOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday notified quarterly tariff adjustments of power distribution companies (DISCOs) for 4th quarter of fiscal year 2019-20 and 1st and 2nd quarters of financial year 2020-21.

The DISCOs had submitted petitions with the regulator for quarterly adjustments in the tariff.

The Authority determined quarterly adjustments of XWDISCOs for the 4th quarter of FY 2019-20 with a uniform rate of Rs.0.8276/kWh. Similarly for the 1st & 2nd quarters of FY 2020-21, the Authority determined a uniform rate of Rs.0.8966/kWh, said a notification.

The consumer end tariff would only increase by around Rs.0.08/kWh while Rs.0.11/kWh for commercial with effect from 30.

09.2021. This increase would not be applicable on Life Line and residential consumers having consumption upto 300 units.

Ministry of Energy (Power Division) vide request dated 21.05.2021 filed reconsideration request on the above decisions of the Authority, requesting that these adjustments be made applicable from October, 2021, instead of date of notification, once the periodic adjustments already in field cease to be effective, and be notified as such after incorporating surcharges as proposed.

The Authority accepted the request that the effectiveness of the recommended periodic adjustments, be made effective from October, 2021 i.e. after the lapse of the existing quarterly adjustments i.e. 30.09.2021, and would remain applicable till 30.09.2022.