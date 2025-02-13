NEPRA notifies relief of Rs 1.23 per unit under November 2024 FCA

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:24 PM

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued its decision regarding K-Electric (KE)’s petition of provisional monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) requested for November 2024, indicating a relief of Rs 1.23 per kWh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued its decision regarding K-Electric (KE)’s petition of provisional monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) requested for November 2024, indicating a relief of Rs 1.23 per kWh.

This will be passed on to customers in their February 2025 bills, said a press release on Thursday.

Fuel charge adjustments are incurred by utilities due to global variations in fuel prices used to generate electricity, and the changes in generation mix. These costs are reflected in customer bills following NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval.

Customers also benefit from negative FCA in their bills when global fuel prices decrease. Rates charged to customer bills are determined by NEPRA and notified by the federal government.

As per the Regulatory Authority’s decision, the FCA shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), lifeline consumers, prepaid metering consumers, domestic consumers consuming upto 300 units and agricultural consumers.

About K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005, KE is the only vertically integrated power utility in Pakistan supplying electricity to Karachi and its adjoining areas. The majority shares (66.4 percent) of the Company are owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Al-Jomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding), Kuwait, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund (IGCF). The Government of Pakistan is also a shareholder (24.36 percent) in the company while the remaining are listed as free float shares.

