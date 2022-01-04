The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified Rs 1.07 per unit increase in power tariff for consumers of K-Electric for month of October under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified Rs 1.07 per unit increase in power tariff for consumers of K-Electric for month of October under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

It would an impact of Rs 1.9 billion and would be recovered in the bills of January, it further said. The FCAs would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers.