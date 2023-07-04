NEPRA notifies Rs 1.25 per unit increase for 3rd quarter of FY 2022-23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified Rs 1.25 per unit increase in power tariff for consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) under quarterly adjustment mechanism for third quarter fiscal year 2022-23.

The increase would be applicable to billing months July, August and September 2023, said a notification.

DISCOs in their petition sought increase in the power tariff for the said period.

The power regulator conducted public hearing on May 24.

The consumers had already being charged 47 paisa under quarterly adjustment formula which ended in June.

It would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline and K-Electric.