Open Menu

NEPRA Notifies Rs 1.25 Per Unit Increase For 3rd Quarter Of FY 2022-23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 06:10 PM

NEPRA notifies Rs 1.25 per unit increase for 3rd quarter of FY 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified Rs 1.25 per unit increase in power tariff for consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) under quarterly adjustment mechanism for third quarter fiscal year 2022-23.

The increase would be applicable to billing months July, August and September 2023, said a notification.

DISCOs in their petition sought increase in the power tariff for the said period.

The power regulator conducted public hearing on May 24.

The consumers had already being charged 47 paisa under quarterly adjustment formula which ended in June.

It would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline and K-Electric.

Related Topics

Hearing Nepra May June July August September All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA emplo ..

Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA employees in housing loan installme ..

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Techno ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declara ..

Dubai Customs completes 12 million customs declarations in 6 months with 10% gro ..

50 minutes ago
 Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

Rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

1 hour ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dr ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's firm support for shared dreams of peace in SCO region

1 hour ago
 Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-e ..

Mehwish Hayat's comeback on small screen by year-end

1 hour ago
Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights developmental institutions&#039; role in driving co ..

2 hours ago
 Oil and gas industry plays central role in address ..

Oil and gas industry plays central role in addressing climate change, says OPEC ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual ..

Sharjah Book Authority participates in ALA Annual Conference &amp; Exhibition

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Counci ..

Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

2 hours ago
 GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree ..

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan