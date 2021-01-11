UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Notifies Rs 1.6 Per Unit Increase For Oct, Nov, 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:48 PM

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday notified Rs1.6 per unit increase for October and November 2020 under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday notified Rs1.6 per unit increase for October and November 2020 under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

The regulator conducted public hearing on December 30, on the petition filed by Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA).

The CPPA had sought Rs1.52 per unit increase in the tariff for the said months.

The authority has approved Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) of Rs 0.2925/kWh, having impact of Rs.2.9 billion for the month of October 2020, and positive FCARs 0.7696/kWh, having impact of Rs 5.5 billion for the month of November 2020.

The FCA would be charged in the billing month of January 2021 to all consumer categories of ex-WAPDA distribution companies, except lifeline consumers and K-Electric. The FCA would remain applicable only for one month.

