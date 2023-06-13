NEPRA notifies Rs 1.61 per unit increase in power tariff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified Rs 1.61 per unit increase in power tariff for XWapda power distribution companies (DICOSs) for April under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

According to the power regulator notification, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had sought a Rs2.1 per unit increase in the tariff for the said period.

The NEPRA conducted a public hearing into the matter on May 30.

The raise would be applicable to the billing month of June and would also applicable to all consumers except Lifeline, K-Electric, and Electric Vehicle Charging Station.