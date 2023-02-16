UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Notifies Rs 2.32 Per Unit Relief For DISCOs' Consumers

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 07:28 PM

NEPRA notifies Rs 2.32 per unit relief for DISCOs' consumers

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 2.32 per unit decrease in power tariff for XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) under the monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) mechanism for December 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 2.32 per unit decrease in power tariff for XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) under the monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) mechanism for December 2022.

In a petition to the power regulator, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWAPDA DISCOs has sought Rs.

2-20 per unit decrease in FCA for the said period.

The regulator conducted public hearings into the petition on January 31 with Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi in the chair.

It would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline, consumers using up to 300 units, K-Electric, agri, industrial consumers and electric vehicle charging stations.

It would be applicable in the billing month of February and would be for only one month.

