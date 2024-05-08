Open Menu

NEPRA Notifies Rs 2.83 Per Unit Hike In Power Tariff For March

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 10:16 PM

NEPRA notifies Rs 2.83 per unit hike in power tariff for March

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified Rs 2.83 per unit increase in power tariff for March under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified Rs 2.83 per unit increase in power tariff for March under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

According to the NEPRA notification, the increase would be applicable to all the consumers categories except electric vehicle charging stations and lifeline consumers.

The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of March. XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of March 2024 in the billing month of May, 2024, it further said.

