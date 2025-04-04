Open Menu

NEPRA Notifies Rs 3.02 Per Unit Relief To KE’s Consumers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 11:53 PM

NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s consumers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued its decision regarding KE’s petition of provisional monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) requested for January 2025, indicating a relief of Rs 3.02 per kWh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued its decision regarding KE’s petition of provisional monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) requested for January 2025, indicating a relief of Rs 3.02 per kWh.

The relief would be passed on to customers in billings of April, said a press release.

NEPRA has provisionally retained an amount of Rs 2 billion in respect of adjustments on account of partial load, open cycle and degradation curves along with start-up cost pursuant to NEPRA's Decision regarding Generation Tariff for the control period July 2023 onwards from the FCA for January 2025 to be adjusted against the pending claims of KE to ensure that consumers are not burdened at later stage.

Fuel charge adjustments are incurred by utilities due to global variations in fuel prices used to generate electricity, and the changes in generation mix. These costs are reflected in customer bills following NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval.

Customers also benefit from negative FCA in their bills when global fuel prices decrease. Rates charged to customer bills are determined by NEPRA and notified by the Federal Government.

As per the Regulatory Authority’s decision, the FCA shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic protected consumers, Electric Vehicle Charges Stations (EVCS) and prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for prepaid tariff.

Recent Stories

NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s c ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 3.02 per unit relief to KE’s consumers

3 minutes ago
 Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue ..

Coalition partner’s reservation over water issue to be addressed through talks ..

3 minutes ago
 PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to h ..

PML-N KP to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on Sunday to hail federal govt's achievement ..

3 minutes ago
 PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflatio ..

PPP’s agenda to alleviate poverty, curb inflation & generate employment: Bilaw ..

3 minutes ago
 Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs d ..

Chairman of General Authority of Islamic Affairs delivers Friday Sermon at Mosco ..

26 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Sheh ..

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pay tribute to forc ..

22 minutes ago
BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from Ma ..

BISE Hyderabad to conduct SSC annual exams from March 07

22 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

22 minutes ago
 2 terrorists killed in IBO at Kech District

2 terrorists killed in IBO at Kech District

27 minutes ago
 Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair

45 minutes ago
 Landmines plague area equal to 300,000 football fi ..

Landmines plague area equal to 300,000 football fields in Iraq

56 minutes ago
 Orphan care religious duty: Muslim Council of Elde ..

Orphan care religious duty: Muslim Council of Elders

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan