Open Menu

NEPRA Notifies Rs 3.0786 Per Unit Increase In Power Tariff For DISCOs

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 10:11 PM

NEPRA notifies Rs 3.0786 per unit increase in power tariff for DISCOs

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified Rs 3.0786 per unit increase in power tariff for consumers of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) under the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for October 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified Rs 3.0786 per unit increase in power tariff for consumers of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) under the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for October 2023.

The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills based on units billed to the consumers in October 2023, said a notification issued here.

XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of October 2023 in the billing month of December 2023.

While effecting the Fuel Adjustment Charges, the concerned XWDISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order.

The increase shall apply to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and Lifeline consumers.

Related Topics

Nepra Vehicle October December All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Moin Khan appointed as QD team director

Moin Khan appointed as QD team director

5 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 Hoarders pocketing Rs130 bn from farmers by black ..

Hoarders pocketing Rs130 bn from farmers by black marketing urea: SAB

11 minutes ago
 DRAP approves registration of life-saving medicine ..

DRAP approves registration of life-saving medicines

11 minutes ago
 Meeting of Larkana Municipal Corporation held

Meeting of Larkana Municipal Corporation held

11 minutes ago
 Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on h ..

Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 52nd Shahadat Anniversary t ..

26 minutes ago
Balochistan Information department to organize wom ..

Balochistan Information department to organize women summits in 20 districts

22 minutes ago
 China speeds up development of 6G technology

China speeds up development of 6G technology

17 minutes ago
 Authorities urged to take stern action against kil ..

Authorities urged to take stern action against killers of PEC Assistant Registra ..

17 minutes ago
 ECP to have full security for holding next electio ..

ECP to have full security for holding next elections in peaceful environment: Bu ..

17 minutes ago
 Swedish Tesla strike spreads to neighbouring Denma ..

Swedish Tesla strike spreads to neighbouring Denmark

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan RCS celebrates international volunteer da ..

Pakistan RCS celebrates international volunteer day

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan