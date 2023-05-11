UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Notifies Rs 3.93 Per Unit Increase In Power Tariff For K-E Consumers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 09:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 3.93 per unit increase in power tariff for the consumers of K-Electric for March under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The K-E has sought Rs 4.

49 per unit increase for the said period in its petition to the power regulator, said a notification issued here.

The Authority under the chair of Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi conducted public hearing into the K-E petition on May 3.

The increase would be applicable to billing month of May. It would also be applicable to all KE consumers except lifeline and electrical vehicle charging stations.

