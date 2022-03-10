UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Notifies Rs 5.94 Per Unit Increase In Power Tariff

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 10, 2022 | 05:35 PM

NEPRA notifies Rs 5.94 per unit increase in power tariff

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 5.94 per unit increase in power tariff for January under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday notified Rs 5.94 per unit increase in power tariff for January under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The Authority announced the decision after conducting hearing on plea of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CCPA).

The increase in electricity prices would not be applicable to K-Electric and lifeline consumers, said a notification issued here.

It would be charged in the billing month of March. It is pertinent to mention here, CPPA had sought Rs6.10 per unit increase in power tariff under FCA for the month of January.

