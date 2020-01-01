UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Notifies Rs1.56 Per Unit Hike In Power Tariff

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 11:03 PM

NEPRA notifies Rs1.56 per unit hike in power tariff

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified Rs 1.56 per unit hike on account variations in fuel charges for the month of October 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified Rs 1.56 per unit hike on account variations in fuel charges for the month of October 2019.

According to notification issued by NEPRA, the said increase would be applicable to the all consumer categories except lifeline consumers of all power distribution companies (DISCOs).

"The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of October 2019," the notification said.

The amount would be collected from the consumers in billing of January, it further said.

Earlier, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), on behalf of DISCOs had filed a petition for tariff increase and sought an increase of Rs1.73 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

However, the regulator approved Rs 1.56 per unit increase in the power tariff.

